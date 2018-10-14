Kenyan Drake: Awesome to get picked up by teammates

AP

Quarterback Brock Osweiler had a message for running back Kenyan Drake after Drake’s fumble at the 1-yard-line cost the Dolphins a chance to beat the Bears in overtime.

Osweiler told Drake that Bears kicker Cody Parkey would miss his field goal attempt and that the Dolphins needed Drake’s “swagger and confidence” to win the game. Drake picked up 22 yards after Parkey missed his kick and the Dolphins won the game on a Jason Sanders field goal as time expired.

Drake reacted to both the fumble and Sanders’ kick with emotion that turned into gratitude after the game.

“This game is the greatest team sport,” Drake said, via the Miami Herald. “We need all 11 players for four-quarters plus. It was awesome to get this win. Awesome the defense picked me up when they needed to.”

Between Osweiler and Drake, there was a lot of redemption in the air when the final whistle blew in Miami.