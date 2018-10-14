Latavius Murray stakes Vikings to 10-3 lead

AP

Minnesota got off to a slow start against the Cardinals, but the Vikings have scored the last 10 points to take a 10-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings’ 31st-ranked rushing game hasn’t missed Dalvin Cook so far today, with Latavius Murray rushing for 52 yards and a touchdown on four carries. He had a 26-yard run on the Vikings’ second possession to get them going and then scored on a 21-yard run.

Adam Thielen also did his part with two catches for 24 yards in the six-play, 75-yard drive.

David Johnson‘s fumble on the Cardinals’ next possession set up the Vikings’ next score. They reached the Arizona 17 before going backward and ended up with a 37-yard Dan Bailey field goal.

Phil Dawson kicked a 26-yard field goal to begin the scoring as Christian Kirk had catches of 9, 35 and 3 yards in the seven-play, 49-yard drive.

Kirk Cousins has completed 9 of 11 passes for 82 yards, while Josh Rosen is 5-for-8 for 54 yards.