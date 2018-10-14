Michael Thomas fined for taunting in Monday night win

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas grabbed some attention for his activity on Twitter after last Monday night’s win and he’s also been fined by the league for his activity during the game.

Thomas was penalized for taunting Washington players after a 62-yard touchdown catch by Tre'Quan Smith in the second quarter of the game. That play also pushed Drew Brees into first place on the all-time passing yards list.

PFT has confirmed with the league that Thomas has been fined $10,026 as a result.

Thomas took to Twitter to respond to word of the fine on Saturday. He wrote “child support,” which was a more circumspect response than the ones he had for Washington cornerback Josh Norman after the game.