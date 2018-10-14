Morris Claiborne TD puts Jets up 12 seconds into game

Getty Images

The Jets rolled over the Broncos at home last Sunday, but they fell behind 7-0 before they got going.

They are off to a faster start at MetLife Stadium this week.

Cornerback Morris Claiborne plucked a pass out of the air and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown. The extra point put the Jets up over the Colts 7-0 with just 12 seconds off the clock.

Andrew Luck was trying to complete a pass to running back Marlon Mack, but the ball popped out of his hands and off of safety Jamal Adams before Claiborne nabbed it. With no one between him and the end zone, it was an easy score for the Jets.