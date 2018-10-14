Nathan Peterman directs Bills to 13-10 lead

Getty Images

Nathan Peterman replaced Josh Allen in the third quarter after the Bills starting quarterback injured his right elbow. Peterman has completed 2 of 3 passes for 22 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown to Zay Jones.

He has given the Bills their first lead of the day, 13-10, early in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo trailed 10-0 at halftime.

Peterman found Jones with a step on Shareece Wright running to the back of the end zone. It was the Bills’ first touchdown of the day after Stephen Hauschka kicked field goals of 23 and 52 yards.

The Bills defense has sacked Deshaun Watson five times and intercepted him twice.