Nathan Peterman throws pick-six to give Houston 20-13 win

AP

The Texans scored 10 points in 11 seconds late in the fourth quarter to pull a 20-13 victory out of their helmet.

Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 27-yard field goal with 1:34 remaining after the Texans failed to score a touchdown after reaching the Buffalo 1-yard line. It tied the game at 13-13.

Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph then returned a Nathan Peterman pass 28 yards for a touchdown with 1:23 left.

Texans defensive back Kareem Jackson iced it with an interception with 23 seconds remaining as the Bills crumbled.

Special teams contributed to 10 of the Texans’ points and the defense scored another. The Bills defense dominated, keeping Buffalo in the game.

The Bills had seven sacks of Deshaun Watson, forced Watson to fumble three times, recovering one, and intercepted two passes. The Texans gained only 216 yards as Watson went 15-of-25 for 177 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Kyle Williams had two sacks and a forced fumble, and Lorenzo Alexander had 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Peterman threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones to give the Bills their first lead at 13-10 with 13 minutes remaining, but it was all downhill after that. He replaced Josh Allen late in the third quarter after Allen hit his right elbow on a helmet.

Peterman finished 6-of-12 for 61 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Allen was 10-of-17 for 84 yards before leaving.