Patriots frustrating Patrick Mahomes, up 24-9 at halftime

AP

The Chiefs are moving the ball well for stretches, but settling for field goals.

Tonight, that doesn’t appear to be enough.

Between their red zone issues and a pair of interceptions for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Patriots have raced out to a 24-9 halftime lead.

Mahomes only had two interceptions all season, but has struggled against the Patriots. He’s 14-of-23 for 164 yards and the two picks, with no touchdowns. It’s a rare display of inefficiency for the Chiefs offense.

The Patriots padded their lead just before halftime, thanks to Sony Michel‘s second touchdown run of the night. Michel has 60 yards on 11 carries so far, on a night when the Patriots are mixing their offense well.

They may need the run game, as wide receiver Josh Gordon was taken to the sideline medical tent, after a long incompletion which resulted in a pass interference penalty.