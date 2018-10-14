Patriots go up 17-6 on Chiefs, moving ball well

AP

Yes, we’re watching one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL.

No, it’s not the Chiefs. At least not yet.

The Patriots just went up 17-6 on the Chiefs, with Tom Brady hitting Julian Edelman with a 17-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter.

Brady has already thrown for 82 yards and a touchdown, while Sony Michel has rushed for 59 yards and a score on a balanced night.

The Chiefs settled for a pair of field goals and Patrick Mahomes threw an interception during their first three possessions, far off their normal pace.