Patriots up 10-3 after rare Chiefs interception

AP

If you thought this game would be in the 20s already, don’t feel bad.

In fact, it’s a testament to the Chiefs offense this year and Tom Brady‘s over his career that field goals and defensive plays feel like a bit of a letdown.

But so far, it’s the Patriots up 10-3, after the two teams traded field goals and then Patrick Mahomes made a rare mistake.

The Patriots have gotten a good start from Sony Michel so far (seven carries for 47 yards), and the Chiefs stalled short of the goal line on their one possession.

Mahomes was a bit high on a few throws already, which one might think to be a possible sign of nerves. Of course, he hasn’t shown that to be the case so far this season.

He was just picked off by Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower, however. That was Mahomes’ third interception of the season (against 14 touchdowns), and the Patriots were quick to take advantage, with Michel scoring on the next play.