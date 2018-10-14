Quincy Enunwa headed for tests on ankle

Getty Images

The Jets won their second straight game on Sunday, but they lost wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to an ankle injury on the way to their 42-34 victory over the Colts.

Enunwa was injured in the first half of the game and was ruled out a short time later. Head coach Todd Bowles said after the game that Enunwa was in a walking boot and would be heading for more tests so that the team could properly evaluate the injury.

Enunwa was a security blanket of sorts for Sam Darnold with 21 catches in the first four games of the season, but Darnold spread the ball around in the Week Five win over the Broncos and continued to thrive without Enunwa in the lineup this Sunday.

Jets safety Marcus Maye hurt his thumb and was in a cast after the game. Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who caught a touchdown, hurt his groin during the game as well.