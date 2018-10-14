Raiders reportedly shopping Amari Cooper, Karl Joseph

Getty Images

With the trade deadline only 16 days away and the Raiders potentially landing at 1-5 later today, it could be fire sale time for a team that soon will be loading up the moving trucks.

Jay Glazer of FOX reports that the Raiders have been shopping receiver Amari Cooper and safety Karl Joseph. Cooper was a first-round pick in 2015, and Joseph arrived via round one in 2016.

Cooper has become a good player, albeit with some inconsistencies. Joseph has largely been a disappointment.

There’s a connection between these players and former Raider Khalil Mack, apart from the fact that the team picked all three in round one. Cooper, Joseph, and Mack are all represented by Joel Segal. And the willingness to trade Cooper and Joseph could be influenced in part by an unwillingness to try to negotiate long-term deals with the guy who won decisively a stare down with Jon Gruden.