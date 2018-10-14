Ravens’ Alex Lewis stretchered off in Tennessee

AP

Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis suffered what appeared to be a serious head or neck injury today in Tennessee.

Lewis went down in the fourth quarter and was attended to by the medical staff by several minutes before he was put on a stretcher and carted off. Lewis was conscious and moving his hands.

The 26-year-old Lewis was a fourth-round pick out of Nebraska in 2016 and became a starter as a rookie. He missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury but has started all six games for the Ravens this season.