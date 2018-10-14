Ravens’ pass rush shuts down Marcus Mariota and the Titans

Getty Images

Marcus Mariota had a rough day today.

Mariota, the Titans quarterback who’s been slogging through a difficult season, had his worst game of the year against a Ravens pass rush that made his life miserable. The Titans could do nothing offensively, punting on every single drive, and the Ravens won 21-0.

The Ravens sacked Mariota an incredible 11 times today, the most sacks in one game in Ravens franchise history. They were all over Mariota, all day. Mariota completed just 10 passes, making it an absolutely stunning day: You just don’t see a starting quarterback get sacked more times than he completed a pass.

And as for Baltimore’s offense, it was effective and efficient if not spectacular, with Alex Collins running for two touchdowns and Joe Flacco completing 25 of 37 passes for 238 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

The win improves the Ravens to 4-2, tying them with the Bengals atop the AFC North, a half-game ahead of the Steelers and a game and a half ahead of the Browns in a surprisingly competitive division. The loss drops the Titans to 3-3, and they’re now in a three-way tie atop the AFC South, with the Jaguars and Texans. The Ravens and Titans both have playoff aspirations, but only the Ravens looked like a playoff team today.