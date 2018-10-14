Replay, taunting penalty help limit Broncos to a field goal

AP

The Rams defense got beaten for some big plays in last Sunday’s 33-31 win over the Seahawks and the Broncos hit one to help them get on the board in Denver this Sunday.

Quarterback Case Keenum hit wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders for what was initially ruled a 44-yard touchdown over cornerback Troy Hill that put the Broncos on the board with under two minutes to play in the first quarter. Sanders picked up a penalty for taunting after the play, but Denver still had the score until a replay review showed that Sanders was down at the 1-yard-line.

The penalty would have been assessed on the kickoff before that reversal, but pushed the Broncos back to the 16-yard-line. They had to settle for a field goal after two running plays and an incompletion left them four yards short of another first down.

The Rams drove the ball well on each of their possessions, but the drives bogged down in the red zone and they had to settle for a pair of Cairo Santos field goals. They lead 6-3 with the second quarter about to start.