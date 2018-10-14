Report: Cameron Wake had knee scope

Getty Images

In addition to missing quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the Dolphins are without defensive end Cameron Wake on Sunday afternoon.

Tannehill’s absence is a bigger surprise than Wake’s as Wake missed last Sunday’s game with a knee injury and was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. It appears that even that dim outlook was too optimistic.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Wake had arthroscopic knee surgery recently. There’s reportedly hope that he will return to face the Lions in Week Seven.

Tannehill and Wake are joined on the inactive list by defensive end Charles Harris. Harris was listed as questionable with a calf injury and the Dolphins will have Robert Quinn and Andre Branch as their starting ends against the Bears.