Report: Ryan Tannehill not expected to play for Dolphins

The Dolphins listed quarterback Ryan Tannehill as questionable to face the Bears on Sunday because of a right shoulder injury, which has resulted in a shift in the point spread to make Chicago even bigger favorites.

That line will likely continue to move in the Bears’ direction after the latest reports about Miami’s plan at quarterback.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported that Tannehill’s presence in the lineup is now considered doubtful and his colleague Adam Schefter added that “all signs point” to Brock Osweiler making his first start as a member of the Dolphins. Osweiler worked with the first team in Friday’s practice to prepare for that possibility.

The team’s inactive list will be released at 11:30 a.m. ET and that will bring official word on Tannehill’s status. David Fales would be the backup if Osweiler gets the start.