Report: Tyler Kroft may need season-ending foot surgery

The Bengals have one tight end named Tyler on injured reserve and they’ll reportedly find out in the next couple of weeks if they’ll add a second to the list.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Tyler Kroft has a broken bone in his foot and will remain out for the team’s Week Seven game in Kansas City. How much longer he’ll be out will be determined by a visit to a specialist.

Per the report, Kroft will find out during that visit whether he needs to have season-ending surgery to repair the injury.

Tyler Eifert was placed on injured reserve with a broken ankle earlier this season. The Bengals signed Matt Lengel off the Texans practice squad this week and he joins C.J. Uzomah and Mason Schreck in the lineup against the Steelers on Sunday.