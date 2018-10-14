Report: Vikings think Mike Hughes tore his ACL

Getty Images

Vikings first-round pick Mike Hughes hurt his knee on Sunday and initial reports indicate that the cornerback’s rookie season is over.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the Vikings believe Hughes has torn his ACL. Head coach Mike Zimmer said after the game that Hughes will have an MRI and reports from the game said the corner was on crutches.

Hughes had played more than 70 percent of the snaps heading into Sunday’s win over the Cardinals and he returned an interception for a touchdown in the season opener. He had one tackle against Arizona.

Xavier Rhodes, Mackensie Alexander and Trae Waynes would be the top corners in Minnesota if Hughes is indeed done for the season.