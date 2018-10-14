Riveron: No pick on game-deciding play in Steelers-Bengals

AP

The game-deciding touchdown in Cincinnati from Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown seemed to be sprung by a pick from Steelers receiver Eli Rogers on Bengals cornerback Tony McRae. The officials, and the senior V.P. of officiating, didn’t see it that way.

Al Riveron explained in a video posted on Sunday evening that the league believes McRae initiated contact with Rogers within a yard of the line of scrimmage. This allows Rogers to run into and through the contact, pushing McRae down the field and, as a practical matter, allowing Brown to cut behind and to the inside of Rogers.

Reasonable minds could view the visual evidence differently, interpreting the contact as being initiated by Rogers not McRae, with McRae trying to fight through Rogers to get to Brown.

If offensive pass interference had been called on Rogers, the ball would have been moved from the Cincinnati 31 to the Cincinnati 41, with 10 seconds left. If the Steelers had gotten no closer, Chris Boswell would have had a 58-yard field goal attempt for the win. Given that Boswell already has missed six kicks this year, it would have been an interesting attempt, to say the least.