Ryan Tannehill inactive for Dolphins vs. Bears

Getty Images

As usual, the gamblers knew what they were doing.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is inactive for today’s game against the Bears. That means Brock Osweiler will start for Miami, and David Fales will back him up.

The Dolphins listed Tannehill as questionable with a right shoulder injury, but it seems he should have been listed as doubtful. The point spread shifted dramatically in the Bears’ favor, strongly suggesting that when the spread opened sports books thought Tannehill would play, but gamblers put money on the Bears with information that Tannehill was going to miss the game. It turns out that those gamblers were right.

The stated purpose of the NFL’s injury reports is to keep anyone with inside information from using that information for profit in the gambling world. In this case, it didn’t work.