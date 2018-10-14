Seahawks stomp Raiders in London

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 14, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
Seattle and Oakland both made the long, long trip to London to meet today at Wembley Stadium, but only one team looked jet lagged.

That team was the Raiders, who came out looking listless and never really did much of anything, falling behind 17-0 by halftime and slouching toward a 27-3 loss.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Sebastian Janikowski kicked two field goals and the game was never close.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was under constant pressure, with Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark in particular having a big game. The Raiders have to fix their pass protection. Late in the game Carr appeared to injure his left shoulder, so that bears watching.

But really, the Raiders have to fix just about everything. Jon Gruden has an enormous rebuilding task ahead of him, as Oakland’s 1-5 record attests.

Seattle improved to 3-3, and although the Seahawks aren’t quite the same team they were in past years, they’re still playing hard for Pete Carroll. They were the only team playing hard today at Wembley Stadium.

  2. This isn’t news, in fact it was a foregone conclusion. Enjoy the flight home chuckles….$100 million mistake.

  4. NFL 2018 Week 6: Seahawks officially as relevant as the “World Champion” Eagles.

    The OL is crushing people. The defense is smothering. And they’re not even healthy yet.

    You should be afraid Seahawk haters. Very afraid.

  8. Another putrid Raider performance owing mostly due to bad coaching and roster downgrades, although I fully expect that the “coaching legend” won’t assume any personal responsibility the disaster but as is his M.O. will throw others under the bus and/or blame injuries.

    As I expected & feared from the day Gruden was brought back, he is not only a massive downgrade from Del Rio but he has also destroyed a once-promising Raiders team. IMO this is much worse than Art Shell’s 2nd stint or Dennis Allen’s run.

    With Shell, the team was already horrible for the previous 3 years, and he came back out of loyalty to Al Davis and because of Davis’ regret at firing Shell the first time. There was however never any doubt in my mind that Shell meant well and to this day I still admire & respect him for his greatness as a HOF Raiders player.

    With Allen, he was a young HC who didn’t have a personality for leading and was clearly in over his head. This was a mistake by McKenzie but there’s no reason to believe that Allen didn’t at least try his best.

    On the other hand, with Gruden, he was always a pitchman/politician who actively sold himself to the gullible segment of the fanbase with his sound-bites and was brought back by Son-of-Al as a pure publicity stunt – winning be damned. Besides being vastly overrated as a game-day HC (mediocre at best), Gruden willfully wrecked a flawed but promising Raiders roster owing entirely to his runaway ego and a desire to mark his territory. And while there is no proof, I wouldn’t be surprised if what he’s done to the Raiders is his idea of “revenge” for being traded by Al Davis the first time.

  9. Looks like all that “research” Gruden did on traveling to London really payed off. My God, has there been a more disastrous start to a new coach’s season than what Gruden has created? Looks like everyone was right about this clown. Now he’s going to trade, trade, trade and use those picks as dangling carrots to the fans and his dumb owner. Sashi brown on line one.

  15. Lose by 3 in Denver in season opener with injuries to the OL and Sea Bass misses twice.

    Lose by 2 last week when the probably should’ve won vs the RAMS…

    Could easily be 5-1 with a brand new offensive AND defensive coordinator just figuring out how to use their new and different roster. The league better take notice, that O-line is shaping up to be a bunch of brawlers. 100 yard rusher 4 weeks straight now?

    I love Marshawn but he looked old today. Carson, Davis and Penny are going to be tough to handle as long as that OLine stays healthy.

    RW 3 TDs and smart play…efficient as ever.

    Looked like a playoff team today.

  16. That was a beatdown. Frank Clark has been playing like an All Pro all year. His game last week sick against the Rams was unreal.

    Bradley Mcdougald is the face of the Seahawks secondary.

    Seahawks O-line can flat out run block as good as any team in football.

  19. Has there ever been a good NFL game in London? This is a serious question.

    Chargers vs. Saints in 08 was alright.

  21. So sick of hearing about what a class act Wilson is. I punked that dude when he was in college at Wisconsin. In 2011, I went to Madison, WI with some friends to watch our South Dakota Coyotes play his Badgers. After the game, we were at a bar when this clown showed up and started acting like he owned the place. We ignored him until he came over to our table, talking about how he was going to “whoop on everyone” for not giving him “respect.” Him being 5’11,” 200 lbs. and me 6’6,” 250 lbs. I confronted him and put him in his place very quickly. I’m just glad the guy who took a video of the incident deleted it instead of putting it out in cyberspace.

  22. Wilson last two games 129 QB rating.

    Rushing yds per game last to 170.

    YPC last two just short of 5

    Penny today 9 for 43 With a 2 catches for 27.

    6 Sacks by Hawks D today.

    Bye and then get back KJ, Vanette, R Green, D Jordan

    NFC is getting worried.

  23. billswillnevermove says:
    October 14, 2018 at 3:59 pm
    Raiders stink, so does the guy from Toronto, just lose baby!!!

    You’re a Jills fan.. win something THEN talk trash


  24. usdcoyotesfan says:
    October 14, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Enjoy it while you can Seahawk fans. This will be your last win of the year

    You said that after Dallas, Cards and Oakland.

    Tired of being wrong yet?

  28. “Calvin Dad says:
    October 14, 2018 at 4:17 pm
    So sick of hearing about what a class act Wilson is. I punked that dude when he was in college at Wisconsin. In 2011, I went to Madison, WI with some friends to watch our South Dakota Coyotes play his Badgers. After the game, we were at a bar when this clown showed up and started acting like he owned the place. We ignored him until he came over to our table, talking about how he was going to "whoop on everyone" for not giving him "respect." Him being 5'11," 200 lbs. and me 6'6," 250 lbs. I confronted him and put him in his place very quickly. I'm just glad the guy who took a video of the incident deleted it instead of putting it out in cyberspace.

    0 3 Rate This”

    This is your big moment in your life? If it’s even true. Whoa there big fella’. Wilson is a multi millionaire athlete, married to a super model, and living the high life. You? Likely cleaning toilets somewhere. So good for you, that at on point in your life, you had some kind of big, tough guy moment. When you’re a meathead, I guess that’s all you get.

  29. Raiders are horrible. Gruden, bust. Carr, bust. Traded their best generational player, no pass rush. They have no idea where they will be playing next year. The city of Oakland is suing them. They are the least financially liquid team in the NFL (Forbes). This team and organization is a real mess and it never changes.

  30. usdcoyotesfan says:
    October 14, 2018 at 4:14 pm
    Enjoy it while you can Seahawk fans. This will be your last win of the year.
    ++++
    Then go to Vegas and put all your life savings on that statement. You’ll be very rich!

  31. Should’ve been 27-0 or worse…how they didn’t get the ball on the fumble and replay on Oakland’s last drive should be investigated. Clear fumble and wasn’t hard to see on replay at all.

  32. So sick of hearing about what a class act Wilson is. I punked that dude when he was in college at Wisconsin. In 2011, I went to Madison, WI with some friends to watch our South Dakota Coyotes play his Badgers. After the game, we were at a bar when this clown showed up and started acting like he owned the place. We ignored him until he came over to our table, talking about how he was going to “whoop on everyone” for not giving him “respect.” Him being 5’11,” 200 lbs. and me 6’6,” 250 lbs. I confronted him and put him in his place very quickly. I’m just glad the guy who took a video of the incident deleted it instead of putting it out in cyberspace.
    +++
    Same story for years except, you changed your name.

