Seahawks stomp Raiders in London

Seattle and Oakland both made the long, long trip to London to meet today at Wembley Stadium, but only one team looked jet lagged.

That team was the Raiders, who came out looking listless and never really did much of anything, falling behind 17-0 by halftime and slouching toward a 27-3 loss.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Sebastian Janikowski kicked two field goals and the game was never close.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was under constant pressure, with Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark in particular having a big game. The Raiders have to fix their pass protection. Late in the game Carr appeared to injure his left shoulder, so that bears watching.

But really, the Raiders have to fix just about everything. Jon Gruden has an enormous rebuilding task ahead of him, as Oakland’s 1-5 record attests.

Seattle improved to 3-3, and although the Seahawks aren’t quite the same team they were in past years, they’re still playing hard for Pete Carroll. They were the only team playing hard today at Wembley Stadium.