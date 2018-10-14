Steelers come back to even things with Bengals

AP

For most of the season, the Steelers have looked like they were missing something on offense.

It took them nearly a quarter to figure it out Sunday.

Running back James Conner capped an impressive drive with a touchdown plunge, allowing the Steelers to tie it 7-7 with the Bengals.

The 10-play, 85-yard drive was the first suggestion they were going to be able to move the ball, after 33 yards and two punts on their first two drives. Conner has 45 yards on nine carries so far, with 26 of them coming on one carry.

The Bengals had gotten out to a 7-0 lead on Tyler Boyd‘s touchdown grab, but this has been a typical Bengals-Steelers game so far, with physical play and more than the fair share of extracurricular activity.