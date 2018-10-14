Steelers come back to stun Bengals, 28-21

AP

The Bengals looked like they were going to hang on to a hard-fought win over the Steelers to snap a streak.

Then Antonio Brown happened.

The Steelers wide receiver took a quick pass from Ben Roethlisberger (against a blitz) and went 31 yards for a touchdown with 10 seconds left in the game, pushing his guys to a 28-21 win.

The Bengals appeared set to snap the Steelers’ five-game winning streak in the series.

Andy Dalton led them to a go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes, and on a day when Tyler Boyd caught two touchdown passes that appeared to be enough.

But as the Steelers did so many times, Roethlisberger coolly moved them 72 yards in seven plays for the win. The Steelers quarterback was 32-of-46 for 329 yards and the touchdown, and Pittsburgh also found some offensive balance.

James Conner ran 19 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns, as the Steelers improved to 3-2-1.