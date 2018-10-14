Steelers still haven’t heard from Le’Veon Bell

Posted by Mike Florio on October 14, 2018, 8:57 PM EDT
Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is expected to return to the team this week. Whatever his intentions, the Steelers still haven’t heard anything from him.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the Steelers as of early Sunday evening had heard nothing at all from Bell.

While that doesn’t preclude him from showing up and signing the tender, there’s an open question regarding whether the Steelers will apply for a two-week roster exemption and, if so, whether they will try to pay Bell less than the $855,000 per week he’s due to earn for the balance of 2018. By rule, the Steelers and Bell must agree in writing as to the amount of Bell’s compensation before he signs the tender.

So Bell could be in for a surprise if/when he shows up, and he may not like what he hears from the Steelers. Which could, in theory, result in Bell not signing the tender.

