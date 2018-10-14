Steve Wilks calls Patrick Peterson trade talk “ludicrous”

Getty Images

The Cardinals fell to 1-5 on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean they are trying to trade their star players.

General Manager Steve Keim threw cold water on reports linking running back David Johnson and linebackers Haason Reddick and Deone Bucannon to trade talks during the week and head coach Steve Wilks responded to another report after Sunday’s game. A Sunday morning report from CBS Sports indicated the Cardinals are open to trading cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Wilks called the report “ludicrous” in his postgame press conference. Peterson was asked about hugging Keim before the game and said it’s something he always does.

“I was getting ready for a football game,” Peterson said, via the team’s website. “This is my first time hearing about [trade rumors]. That’s something that’s out of my control. I want to continue doing what I have to do to help this team win ballgames. That’s what I can control, and that’s what I want to do each and every week.”

Peterson was a first-round pick in 2011 and is signed through the 2020 season.