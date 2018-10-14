Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

A call for the Bills to trade RB LeSean McCoy.

The running game should figure prominently in the Dolphins’ plans on Sunday.

A look at how Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett prepared for the season.

The Jets are playing the Colts and celebrating the 50th anniversary of beating them in the Super Bowl.

The Ravens demoted PR Tim White ahead of Sunday’s game.

CB William Jackson III could be out for the Bengals.

Will the Browns make a trade before this year’s deadline?

The Steelers are staying within the division for the next few weeks.

The Texans offense hasn’t been a hit in the red zone.

Sunday’s game reunites the Colts with DL Henry Anderson.

Injuries are piling up on the Jaguars offense.

Will the Texans have LB Wesley Woodyard in the lineup on Sunday?

Is faith in Broncos G.M. John Elway still strong?

The Chiefs need to disrupt Tom Brady on Sunday.

The Chargers offense is moving in the right direction.

Raiders TE Jared Cook is putting together his best season.

The Cowboys need more from their offense.

A suggestion for fixing the mess that is the 2018 Giants.

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill has taken on a bigger role for the Eagles.

Checking in on Washington QB Alex Smith.

WR Anthony Miller is set to return to the Bears lineup.

Five areas where the Lions can improve.

A look at the football career of late Packers star Jim Taylor.

A preview of Sunday’s game for the Vikings includes a reminder of Week Three’s surprising loss.

Can the Falcons defense step up this weekend?

The Panthers are looking for their third win against NFC East opponents.

Justin Hardee is shooting for special teams stardom with the Saints.

Looking ahead to a critical game for the Buccaneers.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald is back in Minnesota this Sunday.

Rams QB Jared Goff will get a chance to check in with former teammate Case Keenum.

Identifying the missing pieces for the 49ers.

What does life in London with the Seahawks look like?