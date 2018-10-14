Sunday Night wrap-up: Tom Brady beats Patrick Mahomes at his own game

It’s not that Patrick Mahomes blinked.

He was just beaten at his own game by Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback showed his ability to throw the deep ball — and some timely running — to lead the Patriots to a 43-40 win over the Chiefs.

Brady’s 4-yard touchdown run (which was assisted by Chiefs rookie outside linebacker Breeland Speaks letting him go, perhaps to avoid a penalty) was the capper on a night of impressive offense by both quarterbacks.

Or, it would have been a capper if Mahomes didn’t immediately answer with a 75-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 40, prior to Brady connecting with Rob Gronkowski for a 39-yard connection late to set up the game-winning field goal. It was that kind of night, with the two quarterbacks trading haymakers.

Brady finished 24-of-35 for 340 yards and a touchdown, an impressive 9.8 yards per pass attempt.

Mahomes threw two interceptions in the first half (matching his total for the first five games of the season), but led his team back impressively from the early problems.

They still settled for too many field goals, but their flurry of big plays late made this one of the most entertaining games of the season.

Mahomes finished with 352 yards (and a 9.9 yards per attempt average) and four touchdowns to go with the mistakes, but made it clear that even though he lost his first game of the season, he’s leading a team that will likely see the Patriots again in the playoffs.

Here are five more things we learned during Sunday Night Football:

1. The Patriots have made do with a fleet of replaceable-part niche backs in the past.

They may have something approaching a bell cow in rookie Sony Michel.

The first-rounder (their second one, chosen 31st overall) finished with 24 carries for 106 yards, continuing a run of solid play.

He was inactive in the opener and had just 84 rushing yards combined in his first two games. But with his 112-yard outburst against the Dolphins and another 98 against the Colts last week, he’s showing indications he’s different from their usual assembly line backs.

He was part of a dynamic tandem at Georgia with Nick Chubb (who was taken four picks after him, by the Browns in the second round), but with each passing week, he looks like he can be a traditional every-down back, as long as he stays healthy.

2. Nothing against Dustin Colquitt and Ryan Allen, but no one missed them for the longest time tonight.

Amazingly, there wasn’t a single punt until the 3:50 mark of the fourth quarter, as two offenses traded shots (and occasional turnovers).

Offense is up league-wide, so high scoring is becoming more common. But it’s still refreshing to see teams play an open style, after years of football being choked to death by cynical coaches who were afraid to let their teams make mistakes. Or excitement.

3. Chiefs safety Eric Berry hasn’t played this year, and his absence is evident against the Patriots.

Not having him on the field with a “heel” injury (after last year’s Achilles tear) has compromised their ability to cover any tight end, or the middle of the field in general.

But they’re also down numbers in the middle of the secondary, with Daniel Sorensen on injured reserve. With Eric Murray also inactive, they were without their top three safeties, with Jordan Lucas making his first start next to Ron Parker.

Lucas was acquired in a trade with the Dolphins just before final cuts, and Parker was brought back after the Falcons cut him this summer. They performed well enough, but it’s far from a sustainable situation.

4. Losing a talented returner such as De'Anthony Thomas to a practice injury was a bad break for the Chiefs. Thomas suffered a broken leg when a teammate stepped on him in practice Thursday, in the same leg he broke last year.

But under special teams coordinator Dave Toub, the Chiefs filled in more than acceptably.

Tremon Smith‘s 97-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter set the Chiefs up for a go-ahead score.

This sixth-rounder from Central Arkansas showed the kind of speed that makes the Chiefs the team most likely to field an Olympic relay team. Smith ran a 4.38-second 40 at his pro day workout, putting him in good company.

5. Say what you want about Gronkowski. At least he’s house-broken.

The subtly hilarious moment of the first half was when Brady yelled at his All-Pro tight end to get out of his three-point stance at the line of scrimmage, and the NBC mics picked it up.

“Gronk, stand up,” Brady yelled. Gronkowski immediately stood up, as one does when Brady barks orders.

Gronk wasn’t playing as much fetch as he’s used to until late in the game, but I’d bet that if Brady told him to roll over, Gronkowski would have, and waited patiently for the belly rub and the treat.

  1. amurdora says:
    October 14, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    One of these teams looks vastly superior to another. Don’t get me wrong I think the Chiefs are a team of the future, but until today I thought they were the team of today destined for a match-up against the Rams.

    This guy spoke to soon didn’t he. I’ve watched Packers games for 25 years. That’s 25 years of Favre and Rodgers. Glorious QB play unrivaled by anyone else. Mahomes feels like watching them in their youth. Be excited Chiefs fans. This boat is just starting to set sail and it’s gonna be a great ride for 15-20 years.

  7. Not really but outscored 31 to 19 in the second half, he’ll take the free touchdown from the Kansas City rookie D lineman for the win.

  11. HOW ABOUT THAT GAME….the Patriots are a wagon, Give us the best you got AFC….

    Brady, Edelman, Gronk, Hogan, Gordon, White, Michel everyone getting involved.

    Not a bad night to be a New Englander, Sox handled business also

    Gonna be wake up pretty happy monday morning

  14. There was no such thing as defense in this game other than the first half. However glad the Pats got it done. Brady was great other than not throwing it away before he fumbled as he was nailing Edelman and White all night. Michel and White did great out of the back field, but Mahomes is definitely for real I was wrong to doubt it.

  17. This guy spoke to soon didn’t he. I’ve watched Packers games for 25 years. That’s 25 years of Favre and Rodgers. Glorious QB play unrivaled by anyone else. Mahomes feels like watching them in their youth. Be excited Chiefs fans. This boat is just starting to set sail and it’s gonna be a great ride for 15-20 years.
    Exciting to watch as a neutral fan.

  18. Neither team has a defense. Patriots may go to the SB because so far nobody can *consistently* (looking at you Bengals, Ravens, Steelers) hang with their offensive production in the AFC besides the Chiefs but if their defense stays this way, which it has been since the last years playoffs, I don’t see them beating the whoever the NFC representative will be.

    Also are we going to hear about Patriot fans throwing beer at Tyreek Hill for the next 50 years? Asking for Philly.

  20. pigskingal says:
    October 14, 2018 at 11:35 pm
    Great game. Instant classic. Pats D gave up huge plays though, they e got to play better.
    Brady postgame: I think we can do even better. Tell em GOAT.

    🙂

  21. Pats D is nor close to good enough to win the SB, let alone a playoff game, also complete garbage ST play, will still compete, but not close to a true threat for a lombardi

  22. pete jones says:
    October 14, 2018 at 11:31 pm
    Chiefs defense sucks, LOL!
    They will be better with Houston and Berry back.

  25. terripet says:
    October 14, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Both defenses are terrible
    The way the refs call these games there is no way to stop a high powered offense with multiple weapons. Guarantee KC or NE puts up 30+ on Baltimore or anyone else.

  27. Flash1287 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 11:30 pm
    Remember when the Patriots were 1-2 and the PFT crybabies did it was over?????
    Ha ha ha ha what a shocker , the crybabies were WRONG AGAIN

    What a game, but you did beat a team that was missing half of their defensive starters, so I wouldn’t schedule the parade just yet.

  29. Mahomes is going to be a fantastic player to watch for years to come. Great game by KC! That could be the AFC Championship preview and the Chiefs have nothing to be ashamed of.

  31. On a another note, the Patriots offense can obviously put up the points, but the patriots defense gotta keep getting it together. How do you manage to leave Hill in that much open space, given the situation in that point of the game mental errors cant happen.

    And the patriots kick off team really needs to figure it out, theyve been sub par all season and it finally came to hurt us, in a costly point in the game.

  33. Bagoon Stevens says:
    October 14, 2018 at 11:36 pm
    Pats D is nor close to good enough to win the SB, let alone a playoff game, also complete garbage ST play, will still compete, but not close to a true threat for a lombardi
    They were worse last year and got there.

  34. terripet says:
    October 14, 2018 at 11:30 pm
    Both defenses are terrible

    But not as bad as your Colts defense.

  35. Trash fans and a trash team. This faux dynasty* can’t end soon enough. And blabber mouth Kraft can go back to making cheese singles or something.

  36. Pats gave up a ton of points by not kicking it out of the end zone until the 4th. KC starting at the 35, the 50 the pats 2, etc. all gets eliminated by kicking it out of the end zone. Lots of points came from that. Not sure what B.B. was thinking. Odd.

  38. Great game, man what a rack meet! However, when they meet again it will most likely be at Arrowhead and you won’t beat a team like the Chiefs twice in one season.

  40. Collingsworth and his booth mate were slobbering over Mahomes so bad and hate the Pats so much they had to create a false narrative. Who said Speakes let Brady go because he was worried the ref would call a penalty?

  41. @Goodellmustgo And that is why Brady is reffered to as The Goat. He’s never satisfied and is constantly looking for a way to improve his play. Love it. Complacency doesn’t exist in NE.

  42. dodgerlakerfan1969 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 11:31 pm
    The GOAT just schooled the kid.

    No he didnt. Mahones threw for 12 yards more than Brady. (352 to Brady’s 340) both QBs were beast tonight. And I don’t recall seeing themon the field at the same time.

    I’m glad for our win. But for Mahomes no smack talk, only respect. That kid is the future.

  43. Defense, anyone? Lol, the Pat’s got the win, and in the end, that’s all that matters. However, they, along with the Steelers and Chiefs (throw in a couple more teams), are going to have trouble in the long run if they don’t solve their defensive issues. IMO.

  44. Tyreek Hill on that touchdown towards the end….. what do you expect running up to taunt patriot fans in front of there face

    Were you not expecting to get absolutely doused in bud light LOL

  45. The Gillette mystique was too much for the Chiefs. They made too many mistakes to overcome against a great team like the Patriots.

  49. Collinsworth said Brady walked in after Speaks failed to tackle him. Really? I saw him run and dive and get smashed by two defenders. I don’t know how the guy keeps his job. He says the dumbest things every game works in.

  50. Funny how patriot fans are gushing about destroying KC, yet only won by 3 at home. Not quite the dominance they once were. Still won, but barely winning is not crushing an opponent. I’m an NFC based fan so I don’t really care either way, but it’s hilarious how fans whine when they lose “because of the refs” , then walk around with their thing hanging out when they squeak by. Lol. Besides, did you actually win a ring last year? Nope? Ok then.

  51. “Brady threw deep…..so where’s the 2-yard Tom crowd?”

    Lolz Terripet’s post from partway through the 2nd half –

    “Brady can’t throw deep either picked or incomplete”

    Brady promptly threw deep to Hogan and shortly thereafter the 2 bombs to Gronk. And wasn’t intercepted in the game.

    Lolz

  52. Yak Attack says:
    October 14, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Funny how patriot fans are gushing about destroying KC
    ——————————————————————————————
    Who said that? Where? I think you just made it up.

  53. It doesn’t matter who you rooted for in this game, but I thought it may be the best game as a fan that I’ve seen this year…Wide open, and best of all MINIMUM FLAGS!

  54. I would love to know who came up with”let’s give KC the ball at mid-field”
    why did Gostkowski do a bunt, followed by a short kick, followed by another in-field kickoff…. followed by another.

    I guess someone thought “hey, they might fumble”

    Yeah… no such luck.

    And the coverage was embarrassing.

    Leaving Hill completely un covered….they didn’t even bump him at the line.

    Brady’s throws at the start of the game were off, poorly thrown.

    Brady decides to hold onto the ball, and then gets stripped of it for a fumble …. that’s just FUBAR

    Glad they pulled out a win against a very good team.

Leave a Reply

