Teams continue to not use “doubtful” like they should

The late-breaking news that Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill likely won’t play on Sunday with a shoulder injury underscores one of the biggest curiosities regarding the revised injury-reporting rules from 2016.

Questionable used to mean the players had a 50-50 chance of playing. It now means, basically, anywhere from 99.5 percent down to 50. And doubtful, which used to mean 25 percent, now means anything between 49.5 percent to 0.5 percent.

But teams continue to rely primarily on questionable, even when it’s clear that the situation is more doubtful than that. Routinely, road teams downgrade players from questionable to out when traveling but not bringing the injured player with them. Those players probably should have been originally listed as doubtful.

The latest example of this dynamic comes from the Dolphins, who listed quarterback Ryan Tannehill as questionable on Friday –but who is now on the verge of not playing. Tannehill arguably should have been doubtful from the get go. At a minimum, he arguably should have been officially downgraded to doubtful at some point on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

This has consequences both as to football strategy and game integrity. The Bears likely spent their time preparing for Tannehill, and now they’ll be faced with the curveball of facing Brock Osweiler. (Actually, it’s more like a slow-pitched softball.) And bettors had been making their decisions based on Tannehill playing, with the line quickly moving as people who perhaps had access to the truth on Tannehill began to aggressively bet the Bears.

It’s another reason why the NFL needs to tighten up its handling of the injury-reporting rules. If/when a public scandal emerges regarding injury sandbagging, the actual or perceived mess will be cleaned up by Congress, if the NFL doesn’t take care of it first.