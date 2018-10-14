Texans lead 10-0 thanks to special teams

Getty Images

The Bills might have a 0-0 tie at halftime if not for their special teams.

Buffalo muffed a kickoff it recovered, fumbled a punt and had a punt blocked. It’s led to a 10-0 Houston lead at halftime.

The Bills defense has done its part in limiting the Texans to only 115 yards. Kyle Williams has 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble as Deshaun Watson has taken another beating.

Watson was being attended to by trainers on the bench at the end of the half, with blood soaking his pants.

The Texans scored their touchdown on a fumble by Ray-Ray McCloud III on a punt return. Houston linebacker Brennan Scarlett at the Buffalo 29, and the Texans scored a touchdown five plays later on a 13-yard pass from Watson to DeAndre Hopkins.

Houston’s field goal followed a blocked punt as Tyrell Adams got a hand on Corey Bojorquez‘s kick. Scarlett was in the right place at the right time again, returning the loose ball 14 yards to the Buffalo 21.

The Texans failed to get in the end zone, but Ka'imi Fairbairn‘s 33-yard field goal gave them a 10-0 lead.

Houston drove to the Buffalo 17 on the final possession before the half, but Williams made a strip-sack of Watson. The Texans recovered for an 11-yard loss, but Watson threw an interception in the end zone on the next play as Jordan Poyer made the pick on a pass intended for Ryan Griffin.

Of Watson’s six interceptions, four have come in the end zone. He has thrown nine touchdown passes.

Watson is 8-of-12 for 88 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Bills have only 53 yards, with Josh Allen going 9-of-13 for 45 yards.