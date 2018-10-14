Texans take advantage of Bills fumble, lead 7-0

AP

Ray-Ray McCloud III fumbled the opening kickoff, but the Bills got it back. Later in the first quarter, he fumbled a punt.

The Bills didn’t get quite as lucky the second time.

McCloud’s fumble was recovered by Houston linebacker Brennan Scarlett at the Buffalo 29. The Texans scored a touchdown five plays later.

Deshaun Watson found DeAndre Hopkins, who made a leaping catch for a 13-yard touchdown with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter.

The Texans lead 7-0.

McCloud remained on the sideline for the ensuing kickoff, with Taiwan Jones replacing him.