Texans take advantage of Bills fumble, lead 7-0

Ray-Ray McCloud III fumbled the opening kickoff, but the Bills got it back. Later in the first quarter, he fumbled a punt.
The Bills didn’t get quite as lucky the second time.
McCloud’s fumble was recovered by Houston linebacker Brennan Scarlett at the Buffalo 29. The Texans scored a touchdown five plays later.
Deshaun Watson found DeAndre Hopkins, who made a leaping catch for a 13-yard touchdown with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter.
The Texans lead 7-0.
McCloud remained on the sideline for the ensuing kickoff, with Taiwan Jones replacing him.