Texans take advantage of Bills fumble, lead 7-0

Posted by Charean Williams on October 14, 2018, 1:31 PM EDT
Ray-Ray McCloud III fumbled the opening kickoff, but the Bills got it back. Later in the first quarter, he fumbled a punt.

The Bills didn’t get quite as lucky the second time.

McCloud’s fumble was recovered by Houston linebacker Brennan Scarlett at the Buffalo 29. The Texans scored a touchdown five plays later.

Deshaun Watson found DeAndre Hopkins, who made a leaping catch for a 13-yard touchdown with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter.

The Texans lead 7-0.

McCloud remained on the sideline for the ensuing kickoff, with Taiwan Jones replacing him.

  1. *sigh* The Bills special teams are “shortbus special” today…

    Fumbled punt return (recovered)… Fumbled punt return (turned over)… blocked punt…

    It’s gonna be a long day.

  2. Texans are ahead, but their O line absolutely stinks.
    Watson’s been sacked twice and hit a couple of other times and runners keep getting stuffed. Yet I don’t think they’ve brought anyone in even for a work out. These guys can’t be the best there is out there.

  3. Look, the Bills are not a very good team, period. But these Refs are just God awful, they should never work another game ever, period. My guess is they couldn’t work the drive thru at McDonalds, they would forget the sauce for the chicken tenders.

  4. No idea what’s going on with the special teams but that’s critical to points. Hope they come out now more focused. This is as bad as watching a game w a dumb chick who doesn’t know anything about football. Only thing worse would be if she was as nasty looking as the special teams right now!

  6. Playing a little better now. We aren’t a terrible team. We are full of new players learning to work together. We need a better offense. That’s gonna be the focus next year for sure. It’s a rebuilding. We need to keep the coach( bc Sean is a good one) and let him get us there. But players like kelvin need to go too

