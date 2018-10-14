Todd Gurley runs wild as Rams win again

AP

Rams running back Todd Gurley had a monster season in 2017 and he’s well on his way to another big year in 2018.

Gurley set a personal record with 208 rushing yards in Denver on Sunday and he scored two touchdowns to help the Rams move to 6-0 in a 23-20 win over the Broncos. Gurley now has 11 touchdowns this season and he’s scored 30 touchdowns since Sean McVay took over as the Rams head coach before last season.

Despite Gurley’s big day and 285 rushing yards overall, McVay did not ride the running game as hard as he could have down the stretch. The Rams were up 20-3 in the third quarter, but the Broncos were able to hang around thanks to a Jared Goff interception, a missed field goal after a sack of Jared Goff and another sack before Cairo Santos hit a field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Those sacks were two of the five that the Broncos had on the day and it was a welcome change for a team that had failed to rush the passer effectively over the last three weeks. The run defense remained abysmal after allowing the Jets 323 yards a week ago, however, and the offense wasn’t able to get going until the second half of the game when the Rams had already built a big lead.

They scored their second touchdown on a Case Keenum pass to Demaryius Thomas with 1:22 left to play and cut the Rams’ lead to three points. The ensuing onside kick went out of bounds off of Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, however, and the Broncos were left with a fourth straight loss.

They’ll try to end the losing streak in Arizona on Thursday night while the Rams will hit the road to face the 49ers in a bid to move to 7-0 on the year.