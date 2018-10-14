Vance Joseph is making changes to the Broncos

Vance Joseph is definitely not having the time of his life.

In an effort to avoid even bigger changes that could include a new head coach, the second-year Broncos coach is making a series of fairly small changes in Denver.

Mike Klis of 9News.com outlines the differences that will be on display when the 2-3 Broncos welcome the 5-0 Rams to town on Sunday.

Offensively, Max Garcia is expected to move from left guard to right guard, where he will supplant Connor McGovern, who struggled against the Jets last week.

Defensively, Joseph is expected to be more involving in play calling. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods will continue to be the primary play caller, but Joseph apparently will be more inclined to exercise his prerogative to veto Woods.

On the field, cornerback Bradley Roby won’t be benched or otherwise limited after Monday’s literal no show and Sunday’s virtual no show. That’s likely because the Broncos don’t have many better options when charged with trying to slow down Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, and Cooper Kupp.

Finally, Klis explains that Joseph used shorter practices and longer meetings this week. If that works, look for it to continue. If it doesn’t, look for more changes.

The biggest potential change that has yet to be mentioned but can’t be ignored would come at quarterback. Case Keenum has struggled through his first five games with the Broncos, throwing as many interceptions (seven) as he threw in all of 2017. His passer rating sits in the upper 70s, well below the league-wide average of 93.4.

At some point, Joseph will have no choice but to consider giving Chad Kelly a chance to turn things around for a Broncos team that has lost three in a row and that could end up with back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72. If that’s how the season ends, it almost definitely will be the end of the line for Joseph.

8 responses to "Vance Joseph is making changes to the Broncos

  2. The best change Vance Joeseph can make is to move the team out of the AFC West.
    Kansas City is gonna own that division until Patrick Mahomes retires

  5. John Elway has done exactly one thing since taking over, convince another aging QB to pick his team and ride the defense from the previous regime to a superbowl. Everything else he has done has been borderline criminal.

    The Broncos got a SB out of it although i would argue that Brock Osweiller would’ve won that game. Manning was totally cooked before the first snap of the first game that year. The entire defense should’ve gotten the MVP but you know, they didn’t have the famous name.

  6. eagleswin says:
    October 14, 2018 at 11:00 am
    John Elway built that entire Super Bowl winning defence. Carry on.

  7. What real head coach is going to want to work for Elway? Head coach’s in Denver have been using a revolving door because of Elway’s poor management skills. If Denver wants to get out of the cellar they must first remove Elway and hire a general manager that head coach candidates respect. Head coach’s in the league don’t respect Elway, that is for sure!

  8. Trump is the G.O.A.T says:
    October 14, 2018 at 10:46 am

    The best change Vance Joeseph can make is to move the team out of the AFC West.
    Kansas City is gonna own that division until Patrick Mahomes retires
    —————————————–

    Jeez- I’m a Super Pats fan and considering the quality of the Broncos franchise over the years, you might want to hold off kicking them out of the West and anointing Mahomes just yet.

    Also, not to wish injury on anyone, but just in the last year the “highly mobile” QB’s- Rodgers, Jimmy G, Wentz, and Watson all missed much, or the entire season.

    Brady, Brees, Foles, and Keenum all made it to the Championship or Superbowl last year. I wouldn’t exactly say the “pocket passers” are obsolete just yet.

