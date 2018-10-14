Vance Joseph is making changes to the Broncos

Getty Images

Vance Joseph is definitely not having the time of his life.

In an effort to avoid even bigger changes that could include a new head coach, the second-year Broncos coach is making a series of fairly small changes in Denver.

Mike Klis of 9News.com outlines the differences that will be on display when the 2-3 Broncos welcome the 5-0 Rams to town on Sunday.

Offensively, Max Garcia is expected to move from left guard to right guard, where he will supplant Connor McGovern, who struggled against the Jets last week.

Defensively, Joseph is expected to be more involving in play calling. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods will continue to be the primary play caller, but Joseph apparently will be more inclined to exercise his prerogative to veto Woods.

On the field, cornerback Bradley Roby won’t be benched or otherwise limited after Monday’s literal no show and Sunday’s virtual no show. That’s likely because the Broncos don’t have many better options when charged with trying to slow down Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, and Cooper Kupp.

Finally, Klis explains that Joseph used shorter practices and longer meetings this week. If that works, look for it to continue. If it doesn’t, look for more changes.

The biggest potential change that has yet to be mentioned but can’t be ignored would come at quarterback. Case Keenum has struggled through his first five games with the Broncos, throwing as many interceptions (seven) as he threw in all of 2017. His passer rating sits in the upper 70s, well below the league-wide average of 93.4.

At some point, Joseph will have no choice but to consider giving Chad Kelly a chance to turn things around for a Broncos team that has lost three in a row and that could end up with back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72. If that’s how the season ends, it almost definitely will be the end of the line for Joseph.