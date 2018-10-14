Vikings beat Arizona 27-17

Getty Images

It wasn’t one of the Vikings’ prettiest victories, but a win is a win is a win.

Latavius Murray rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries for the Vikings’ 31st-ranked rushing game as Minnesota beat Arizona 27-17.

Receiver Adam Thielen had his sixth consecutive 100-yard game, catching 11 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Kirk Cousins went 24-of-34 for 233 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He scored on a 7-yard run, but his fumble resulted in a scoop and score for Budda Baker.

The Cardinals gained 269 yards but went 0-for-10 on third down and turned it over twice.

Josh Rosen went 21-of-31 for 240 yards and an interception. Christian Kirk caught six passes for 77 yards.