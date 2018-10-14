Vikings’ goal-line stand preserves 10-3 lead

AP

Tre Boston picked off Kirk Cousins early in the second quarter. The diving interception was his third of the season.

Boston set up the Cardinals at the Vikings 47, and Josh Rosen didn’t waste any time. He found Ricky Seals-Jones one-on-one with Harrison Smith. Seals-Jones made a leaping catch for a 40-yard gain before George Iloka tackled Seals-Jones at the Minnesota 7.

The Cardinals, though, got nothing out of the drive.

David Johnson had runs of 1 and 5 yards to the Minnesota 1. Rosen threw a fade incomplete to Seals-Jones, and on fourth-down, Johnson was stopped by Xavier Rhodes for no gain to preserve the Vikings’ 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.