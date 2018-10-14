Vikings lead Cardinals 13-10 at half

Getty Images

The Vikings got a late field goal from Dan Bailey to take a 13-10 lead into intermission.

Bailey made a 48-yarder with seven seconds remaining in the half. He made a 37-yarder in the first quarter.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has kept the Cardinals in the game with an interception and a fumble that Budda Baker returned 36 yards for a touchdown.

The Vikings defense kept the Cardinals out the end zone after Tre Boston‘s pick of Cousins, with a goal-line stand. Minnesota stopped David Johnson for no gain on fourth down from the 1.

Minnesota’s only touchdown drive featured Latavius Murray, who had a 26-yard run on the Vikings’ second possession to get them going and then scored on a 21-yard run.

Cousins is 18-of-26 for 174 yards and the interception, and Murray has nine carries for 66 yards and the touchdown. Adam Thielen has six catches for 67 yards.

Josh Rosen is 7-of-12 for 103 yards. Christian Kirk has four catches for 56 yards, while the Vikings have limited Larry Fitzgerald to one catch for 2 yards and Johnson to 24 yards on nine carries.