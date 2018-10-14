Vontaze Burfict has little to say after latest dubious hit

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 14, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
AP

Vontaze Burfict got through about six quarters after his latest suspension, before making a play that could result in another one.

The Bengals linebacker hit Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown in the head during the third quarter, getting him with his arm as Brown was being tackled.

He wasn’t penalized on the play, but his teammates defended the oft-suspended Burfict, who didn’t talk to reporters about the play, gathering his items and getting dressed in the Bengals trainer’s room.

“We have to see what they call,” Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “The dude just plays football. I don’t think that was intentional. I didn’t even see it. He just plays football. They have to relax a little bit and give him a chance.”

As Kirkpatrick was talking, Burfict came out of the trainer’s room, realized what was happening, and said: “What they say, Dre?” Kirkpatrick then said: “I got you,” before the ever-charming Burfict told reporters: “Get your ass out of our locker room.”

Asked to elaborate, Burfict continued to walk out of the locker room.

The league reviews each game, and routinely issues punishments after the fact, and Burfict’s recidivist status will certainly draw their attention. He missed the first four games of this season for violating the PED policy, but has multiple incidents of over-the-line hits.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Vontaze Burfict has little to say after latest dubious hit

  1. It wasn’t a play that warrants an suspension or fine… However, the refs should be fined and suspended for not calling offensive pass interference on the pick play which led to AB scoring the touchdown with 10 seconds left on the clock… NFL holds their officials to ZERO accountabilty…

  2. At what point does he get a year long suspension…or lifetime ban? Maybe when a player gets put in a wheelchair?

    All this crap about player safety and they let this idiot run wild.

  3. “The dude just plays football. I don’t think that was intentional. I didn’t even see it. He just plays football. They have to relax a little bit and give him a chance.”

    Let’s look at this nugget closer.
    “I don’t think it was intentional”
    “I didn’t even see it”

    How can you judge intent when you didn’t see th play Dre?

    “They have to relax a little and give him a chance”

    NOTE to all NFL officials. Stop picking on Vontaze, after all “all he does is play football”. It’s extremely undisciplined, often over the line football but c’mon, he’s a nice guy.

    Burfict is the poster child for Marvin Lewis’ regime. Everyone touts him as being great for troubled players but all he does is coddle them.

  5. 1phillyphan, he didn’t really do anything this time… He has been a complete wreckless lunatic out on the field in the past, but today it was just football. Quit being so sensitive..

  6. cardsfann1 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    It wasn’t a play that warrants an suspension or fine… However, the refs should be fined and suspended for not calling offensive pass interference on the pick play which led to AB scoring the touchdown with 10 seconds left on the clock… NFL holds their officials to ZERO accountabilty…

    _________________________________________

    You’re trolling, right?

    This was a clear example of headhunting and attempting to injure an opposing player. It’s very similar to the cheap shot he took at Brown in the playoffs. Given that he’s been suspended twice for on-field contact for three games each time since then, this hit warrants at least a five game suspension.

    It’s a good thing the officials didn’t ruin the Steelers great play with a ticky-tack OPI call. The defender engaged the receiver and the receiver didn’t hold or otherwise relocate the defender. He simply occupied the position on the field between the defender and Brown.

  7. tylawspick6 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 7:30 pm
    Tomlin and Marv love dirty players. 2 very low class franchises.
    ————-

    Rodney Harrison sure was , uh, squeaky clean. And, uh then there was that murderer….but let’s not let that deflate your overblown critique.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!