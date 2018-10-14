Vontaze Burfict has little to say after latest dubious hit

AP

Vontaze Burfict got through about six quarters after his latest suspension, before making a play that could result in another one.

The Bengals linebacker hit Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown in the head during the third quarter, getting him with his arm as Brown was being tackled.

He wasn’t penalized on the play, but his teammates defended the oft-suspended Burfict, who didn’t talk to reporters about the play, gathering his items and getting dressed in the Bengals trainer’s room.

“We have to see what they call,” Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “The dude just plays football. I don’t think that was intentional. I didn’t even see it. He just plays football. They have to relax a little bit and give him a chance.”

As Kirkpatrick was talking, Burfict came out of the trainer’s room, realized what was happening, and said: “What they say, Dre?” Kirkpatrick then said: “I got you,” before the ever-charming Burfict told reporters: “Get your ass out of our locker room.”

Asked to elaborate, Burfict continued to walk out of the locker room.

The league reviews each game, and routinely issues punishments after the fact, and Burfict’s recidivist status will certainly draw their attention. He missed the first four games of this season for violating the PED policy, but has multiple incidents of over-the-line hits.