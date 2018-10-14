Washington hangs on to beat Carolina 23-17

AP

The Panthers weren’t able to overcome a sloppy game with last-minute heroics this week.

Washington held on for a 23-17 win over the Panthers, with Carolina’s fourth-down attempt in Washington’s territory falling incomplete, which was a good description of the day.

Both teams are now 3-2.

Washington ran out to a 17-0 lead, which was enough on a day when Carolina made too many mistakes.

They turned the ball over three times (two by rookie wideout D.J. Moore), and they were just 3-of-9 on third downs. Washington also held the league’s best rushing team in check, limiting them to 81 yards on the ground.

Alex Smith did Alex Smith things, finishing 21-of-36 for 163 yards (4.5 yards per attempt).