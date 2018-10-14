Washington sticking it to Panthers, up 17-6 at halftime

AP

Josh Norman‘s not getting benched this week.

The Washington cornerback is bouncing back well from last week’s nightmare against New Orleans, with an interception and a forced fumble against his old team, as Washington’s up 17-6 at halftime over the Panthers.

Norman’s forced fumble on rookie wideout D.J. Moore was one of two turnovers for Moore so far (he also fumbled on a punt return), as the Panthers have made repeated mistakes.

In addition to the three turnovers, the Panthers are also 2-of-10 on third downs, never getting into any kind of rhythm. Meanwhile, Alex Smith has played efficiently if not impressively, going 10-of-20 for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington also gets the ball to start the second half, giving them a chance to pad the lead.