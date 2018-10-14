Washington takes advantage of Carolina mistakes for early lead

AP

Panthers rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore has quickly made a name for himself with his ability to gain yards after the catch.

But his second-effort on an early punt return cost his team a score.

Washington took advantage of the short field created by Moore’s fumble for a quick touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Alex Smith hit Vernon Davis for a 22-yard touchdown pass right after the turnover (smartly looking off Panthers safety Eric Reid), scoring on the play immediately after the turnover.

It’s been a sluggish start for the Panthers offense, which leads the league in rushing but hasn’t gotten much going yet.