Washington to go without Chris Thompson, Jamison Crowder today

Getty Images

Washington’s offense won’t be at full strength today against Carolina.

Washington running back Chris Thompson and wide receiver Jamison Crowder are not expected to play today, according to multiple reports. Both were listed as questionable.

Thompson plays running back but is used more as a pass catcher and is actually the team’s leader in both catches (26) and receiving yards (200). Crowder is tied for third on the team with 13 catches. So Alex Smith will have less than a full complement of receivers.

Adrian Peterson is also listed as questionable but has indicated he can play through the multiple injuries he suffered on Monday night. Receiver Paul Richardson is questionable as well.