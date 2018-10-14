Week Six best bets

Getty Images

It’s time to finalize your picks, for amusement purposes or otherwise.

Before you do, consider the thoughts of MDS and yours truly regarding the bets that we believe to be the best for the coming slate of games.

Don’t rely exclusive on our thoughts. (In fact, it could be wise to do the opposite.) Regardless, it’s just another piece in the puzzle to be considered before making your decisions.

Either way, it should be an interesting day. I actually like eight underdogs to win outright. Of course, I also liked the Giants to win outright so, yeah, it could be wise to do the opposite.