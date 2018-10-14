With Ryan Tannehill questionable, point spread shifts heavily toward Bears

Getty Images

The Dolphins are listing quarterback Ryan Tannehill as questionable for today’s game with a right shoulder injury. A whole lot of gamblers seem certain that the injury is worse than the Dolphins are letting on.

Although the Bears opened as one-point favorites they’re now six-point favorites in most sports books. That kind of line movement is very rare, and only happened because a lot of people bet on the Bears.

And why would so many people bet on the Bears? The obvious answer is that those bettors believe Tannehill either isn’t going to play today, or is going to be ineffective because his throwing shoulder is hurt.

If Tannehill can’t go, Brock Osweiler would start and David Fales would back him up. That would be bad news for the Dolphins, and good news for anyone who has money on the Bears at minus-one.