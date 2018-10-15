After beating the Browns, Chargers embark on month-long road trip

Getty Images

The Chargers have now won three straight, and just gave the Browns a sound thrashing (which isn’t the given it used to be).

And now things get tough, as they’re about to stay on the road until the week before Thanksgiving.

Via Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, the Chargers won’t play again in their home stadium in Carson, Calif. again until Nov. 18, the week before Thanksgiving.

They’re actually staying in Ohio this week, to practice at Baldwin Wallace College before flying to London for a “home” game against the Titans, followed by their bye week. Then they start November with road games against the Seahawks and Raiders before finally returning to their place.

“We’re going to be tested a lot in the next four to five weeks, starting with today,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said after the win over the Browns, and before getting ready to travel. “We studied it a lot. We decided to prepare here and go to London late Thursday because we think coaches can prepare better here, and players can rest better here. I don’t know that it has a lot to do with it, but the teams that go over later in the week have a better winning percentage, so we’re going to play the odds.”

The Chargers are 3-2, but if you expand the scope a bit they’re on a bit of a roll. They’ve won 10 of their last 13 games, with two of the losses to the Chiefs. If they survive this world tour, they’ll be in good position to make a run at the playoffs when they get one of their top players back from injury (Joey Bosa).