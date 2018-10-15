49ers lead Packers 24-20 at halftime

Getty Images

Who saw this coming?

The Packers were expected to roll the 49ers, and when they went up 17-7, they appeared on their way. But C.J. Beathard has had something to say.

Beathard had an almost perfect passer rating in the first half, leading the 49ers to a surprising 24-20 halftime advantage over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

The teams have combined for 547 yards, with San Francisco gaining 290 with only one punt. If not for two turnovers, the 49ers might have an even bigger lead.

Beathard went 9-of-12 for 182 yards, two touchdowns and a 156.2 passer rating. Marquise Goodwin has caught three passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns. His scores covered 67 and 30 yards.

Raheem Mostert has five carries for 52 yards, and Matt Breida has 37 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Rodgers went 11-for-20 for 222 yards and a touchdown.

Although the Packers have only two punts and no turnovers, they are 0-for-5 on third down.