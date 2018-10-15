49ers, Packers trade quick touchdowns

Getty Images

The 49ers didn’t need long to take a 7-0 lead over the Packers in chilly Green Bay.

C.J. Beathard directed a seven-play, 75-yard opening drive, taking 4:01 off the clock. Matt Breida capped it off with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Beathard went 3-for-3 for 48 yards, including a 22-yard pass to Kendrick Bourne and a 17-yard pass to Marquise Goodwin.

Breida had two carries for 10 yards and the touchdown.

But the Packers responded even quicker, going 77 yards in four plays. They scored only 1:42 seconds after the 49ers did.

Aaron Rodgers faked out the 49ers on a bootleg and found Marquez Valdes-Scantling running free for a 60-yard gain to the San Francisco 17. Aaron Jones scored on the next play, but it was overturned on replay.

Jones stepped out at the 1-yard line. Jones was denied on the next play, but Ty Montgomery ran it in from 2 yards out.

The game is tied 7-7 with 9:17 remaining in the first quarter.