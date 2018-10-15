49ers promote TE Ross Dwelley ahead of Monday night’s game

Getty Images

The 49ers have made a change to their roster a few hours ahead of Monday night’s game against the Packers.

The team announced that tight end Ross Dwelley has been promoted from the practice squad. Defensive lineman Ryan Delaire was placed on waivers in a corresponding move.

Dwelley signed with the 49ers after going undrafted in April and had seven catches for 91 yards in four preseason appearances.

His addition to the active roster on Monday is almost certainly linked to George Kittle‘s knee injury. Kittle was listed as questionable on Saturday after three limited practices and Dwelley gives the Niners more depth behind Garrett Celek and Cole Wick.