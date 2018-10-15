49ers take 21-20 lead

Getty Images

The 49ers were left for dead down 17-7, but don’t look now, they lead 21-20 late in the second quarter.

Marquise Goodwin already is over 100 yards, catching his second touchdown pass to give San Francisco the lead with 6:05 remaining in the first half. He has three catches for 114 yards, with his touchdowns covering 67 and 30 yards.

The teams have combined for 520 yards already.

C.J. Beathard is 8-of-9 for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers is 11-of-18 for 222 yards and a touchdown, with Jimmy Graham catching two passes for 68 yards.