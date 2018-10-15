Aaron Rodgers leads game-winning drive as Mason Crosby’s 27-yard FG gives Packers 33-30 win over 49ers

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers engineered yet another magical comeback for the Green Bay Packers Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers led the Packers 81 yards over the final minute and change of regulation to setup a 27-yard game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby to stun a 49ers team that held a 30-23 lead with three minutes left to play.

Crosby bounced back after his wretched week in Detroit where he missed five kicks a week ago to go 4-for-4 against the 49ers, including the game-winner that allowed Green Bay to escape with a 33-30 victory.

It appeared as though the 49ers had done enough to hold on as DeForest Buckner sacked Rodgers on a third-and-15 at the Green Bay 19-yard line. However, the sack was negated and a fresh set of downs given to the Packers after an illegal contact penalty against Richard Sherman made it first-and-10 instead of fourth-and-19.

Rodgers knocked down the open door, scrambling for for 21 yards out near midfield and spiked the ball to stop the clock with 20 seconds remaining. He rattled off quick completions to Adams for 8, Equanimious St. Brown for 19 and Adams again for 19 to move to the 49ers 9-yard line to set up the shot attempt for Crosby to pull out the victory.

C.J. Beathard tossed a pair of touchdowns to Marquise Goodwin, and Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida combined for 148 rushing yards as the 49ers had the Packers on the ropes.

Beathard led the 49ers out of a 17-7 hole in Lambeau Field, going on a 23-6 scoring run until the Packers late rally dealt a crushing blow.

Trailing 30-23, Rodgers would zip a 38-yard completion to Adams to move to the 49ers 20-yard line as they moved into scoring position. Rodgers and Adams would then finish off the drive with a 16-yard touchdown in the back corner of the end zone to tie the game with just under two minutes to play.

Beathard and the 49ers took one took many bites at the Goodwin apple as a deep shot to the 49ers speedster was picked off by Kevin King with 1:07 left to play to set up the Packers death blow at the wire.

Both teams scored on their opening possessions of the game. Breida’s 3-yard touchdown run capped a seven-play, 75-yard opening salvo for the 49ers only to be quickly matched with a four-play, 77-yard Packers drive that ended with a 2-yard Ty Montgomery touchdown run on a throw behind the line of scrimmage.

A 29-yard Mason Crosby field goal and 9-yard touchdown pass to Adams gave the Packers a 17-7 lead late in the first quarter.

Beathard would go over the top of the Packers defense for a 67-yard touchdown to Goodwin to close the gap to 17-14 before the end of the first quarter.

After another Crosby field goal, Beathard and Goodwin would connect again on a 30-yard touchdown strike as the 49ers grabbed a 21-20 lead.

Field goals of 46, 44 and 43 yards for Robbie Gould and a 51-yard field goal by Crosby brought the game to 30-23 before the final frenzy.

Rodgers finished with 425 passing yards on the night and three receivers – Adams (132), Jimmy Graham (104) and Marquez Valdez-Scantling (103) – went over 100 yards receiving for the Packers.

Beathard finished with 245 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for San Francisco.