Aaron Rodgers leads game-winning drive as Mason Crosby’s 27-yard FG gives Packers 33-30 win over 49ers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on October 15, 2018, 11:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers engineered yet another magical comeback for the Green Bay Packers Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers led the Packers 81 yards over the final minute and change of regulation to setup a 27-yard game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby to stun a 49ers team that held a 30-23 lead with three minutes left to play.

Crosby bounced back after his wretched week in Detroit where he missed five kicks a week ago to go 4-for-4 against the 49ers, including the game-winner that allowed Green Bay to escape with a 33-30 victory.

It appeared as though the 49ers had done enough to hold on as DeForest Buckner sacked Rodgers on a third-and-15 at the Green Bay 19-yard line. However, the sack was negated and a fresh set of downs given to the Packers after an illegal contact penalty against Richard Sherman made it first-and-10 instead of fourth-and-19.

Rodgers knocked down the open door, scrambling for for 21 yards out near midfield and spiked the ball to stop the clock with 20 seconds remaining. He rattled off quick completions to Adams for 8, Equanimious St. Brown for 19 and Adams again for 19 to move to the 49ers 9-yard line to set up the shot attempt for Crosby to pull out the victory.

C.J. Beathard tossed a pair of touchdowns to Marquise Goodwin, and Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida combined for 148 rushing yards as the 49ers had the Packers on the ropes.

Beathard led the 49ers out of a 17-7 hole in Lambeau Field, going on a 23-6 scoring run until the Packers late rally dealt a crushing blow.

Trailing 30-23, Rodgers would zip a 38-yard completion to Adams to move to the 49ers 20-yard line as they moved into scoring position. Rodgers and Adams would then finish off the drive with a 16-yard touchdown in the back corner of the end zone to tie the game with just under two minutes to play.

Beathard and the 49ers took one took many bites at the Goodwin apple as a deep shot to the 49ers speedster was picked off by Kevin King with 1:07 left to play to set up the Packers death blow at the wire.

Both teams scored on their opening possessions of the game. Breida’s 3-yard touchdown run capped a seven-play, 75-yard opening salvo for the 49ers only to be quickly matched with a four-play, 77-yard Packers drive that ended with a 2-yard Ty Montgomery touchdown run on a throw behind the line of scrimmage.

A 29-yard Mason Crosby field goal and 9-yard touchdown pass to Adams gave the Packers a 17-7 lead late in the first quarter.

Beathard would go over the top of the Packers defense for a 67-yard touchdown to Goodwin to close the gap to 17-14 before the end of the first quarter.

After another Crosby field goal, Beathard and Goodwin would connect again on a 30-yard touchdown strike as the 49ers grabbed a 21-20 lead.

Field goals of 46, 44 and 43 yards for Robbie Gould and a 51-yard field goal by Crosby brought the game to 30-23 before the final frenzy.

Rodgers finished with 425 passing yards on the night and three receivers – Adams (132), Jimmy Graham (104) and Marquez Valdez-Scantling (103) – went over 100 yards receiving for the Packers.

Beathard finished with 245 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for San Francisco.

52 responses to “Aaron Rodgers leads game-winning drive as Mason Crosby’s 27-yard FG gives Packers 33-30 win over 49ers

  1. Shanahan should be fired for calling that pass play on 3rd and 3. The run games has been very good and you go with a pass ok 3rd and short. Beathard should have never been but in a position to throw that interception. Terrible play call. Dumb just dumb.

  5. As a diehard pats fan from mass living in Chicago and married to a bears fan, I want the packers to lose. Not because of Rodgers I love that guy, my wife on the other hand doesn’t for obvious reasons. I want Green Bay to lose so Rodgers can expose McCarthy. Mike better be giving Aaron half of his yearly salary to BAIL him out every week.

  6. As expected there was at least one clown whining about the refs favoring the Packers. Apparently he didn’t see when some 49er threw Rodgers to the ground late for what should’ve been a roughing the passer to offset that grounding penalty. Or the uncalled PI on 4th down in the end zone to end the Packers’ 3rd to last drive. Or the rediculous (especially after those 2 uncalled fouls) late hit on the 49ers’ last kick return.

  7. Same thing as last week, Tess was okay, gets held back w/ horrible crew, officiating was very poor, shouldnt have been a INT, and they should have done a slant like the steelers did or ran the ball on 3rd and 3. All in all, garbage

  8. Love how Rodgers is wincing in pain over his “knee injury” then of course gets a phantom flag to keep the drive alive. After hobbling around he manages to scramble in a full sprint for a 20 yard gain, slides and pops up with a celebration the very next play. What a fraud. Enjoy it, squeaking out a performance against the 49ers the Pats and Rams are lickikf their chops and the fake injury won’t work.

  9. Such a scam. The penalty to give Rodgers and the Packers the game was a joke. This is not a real game any longer. It is pre-ordained for Superstars like Rodgers to win.

  12. NFL is turning into a joke. How do you call that random off the ball peanalty on 4th and 20 to bail Rogers out? It’s the same garbage treatment for stars week after week. NFL is turning soft, they’re ruining the game I love.

  14. Must be nice to be relevant. You get illegal contact calls to keep you on the field. Niners will have to deal with that for another year or two. Long flight home after that.

  19. Sherman barely touched a WR on a play that wasn’t even coming to him. Yet, the flag is thrown so that Rodgers is given every possible chance on prime time to succeed. It is a joke…and possibly rigged.

  23. NFL is turning into a joke. How do you call that random off the ball peanalty on 4th and 20 to bail Rogers out?
    ——-
    They called the exact same thing against the Packers earlier in the game to extend a 49ers drive. There were very few penalties in this game…quit complaining.

  25. The Packers didn’t beat the 49ers… the refs beat the 49ers. Ridiculous ticky tack penalty while they allowed the Packers OL to hold every 49er DL for 5 full seconds.

  30. Toronto9ers says:
    October 15, 2018 at 11:43 pm
    NFL is turning into a joke. How do you call that random off the ball peanalty on 4th and 20 to bail Rogers out? It’s the same garbage treatment for stars week after week. NFL is turning soft, they’re ruining the game I love.

    —————

    While I agree officiating has been bad this year, not on that play. Sherman bearhugged Adams. You can’t do that. Refs have to call that penalty.

  31. Toronto9ers says:
    October 15, 2018 at 11:43 pm
    NFL is turning into a joke. How do you call that random off the ball peanalty on 4th and 20 to bail Rogers out? It’s the same garbage treatment for stars week after week. NFL is turning soft, they’re ruining the game I love.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    You mean that random reach-around Sherman put on Adams’ waist as Adams made his break? Yeah, that was terrible. Instead of crying sour grapes, you should feel pretty good about how your 9ers played tonight.

  32. The Packers barely beat a 1-4 team, who is without their starting quarterback and were supposed to be impressed ? The Packers should’ve wiped them out like 35-7. That illegal contact on that drive was stupid, he barely got the guy. Yeah, it was rigged for Rogers to be the hero.

  34. The NFL is quickly becoming a joke. I never thought it possible, but am seriously believing some games are rigged to give superstar QBS favor. The proof is mounting up to ridiculous levels. Just watch Brady last night and Rodgers tonight. The proof is right in front of our eyes.

  35. Not a good look for Packers. Defense reminded me of the Bears yesterday. I hope Pettine is in the film room right now. Where are the Safeties?

  37. Definitely a few calls and non calls that benefited the Niners but once again Green Bay gets the calls to their advantage to help bail them out.

  38. Came here to watch Vikings’ fans and others say that King dropped the ball, the Sherman penalty didn’t happen, and Rodgers was faking his injury (after he was tackled by his left leg, where the injury is)- was not disappointed.

  42. It never ceases to amaze me how people in here hate Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. The NFL is better because of both of those guys and when they are gone, you haters will have to find someone else to hate. And you will, I’m sure.

  44. Phantom bs calls by refs in last 2 minutes. That flag on Sherman was atrocious. If pack sucked for five years they’d move out of state. Nice prop job nfl.

  45. Can’t expect to win a game in Lambeau without a franchise QB. CJ Beathard managed the game well, everyone fought hard, competed, and handled their part.

    But when it’s all said and down when it was time to bring the game home we got two 3 & outs, and an interception from our QB.

    This is why you need a franchise QB to win in the NFL, and this is why I miss Kaepernick. Kap brought the game home when it was time to win. He was so competitive you put the ball kn his hands he’s gonna in that moment. He’s gonna stomp on the opposing team…..unless Harbaugh, Geep, or G Ro calls a fade route to Crabtree in the end zone.

  47. Any reason why under two minutes the booth didn’t review Kevin King’s interception that looked like it hit the ground? No? Okay.

    Let’s say they overturned it. Then it’s 4th down, the Niners punt, and I’ll bet they’re pretty happy if they down it at the 7.

    Keep the excuses coming, Barneys…the schadenfreude is delicious.

  48. What an atrocious job the Niners did on D at the end. Its as if they werent even trying to keep them from getting out of bounds plays

  49. Interesting that a ball that clearly hit the ground on King’s interception wasn’t reviewed. Hmmmm…..it’s so obvious. Crazy obvious that some of these games aren’t so random as we thought.

  50. patfanken says:
    October 15, 2018 at 11:51 pm
    Nice symmetry here. The night after Tom Brady authored his 43rd game winning drive, Aaron Rodgers authored his 19th….just sayin’

    ———

    The rule changes have made QB stats pretty much meaningless. There is no point in comparing them anymore. Any QB can score at will now.

  51. It was a massive collapse by the 9ers. Much more so than it was magic by Rogers. Hell all the 9ers had to do was move the ball 15 yards for a GW FG after the packers took the terrible penalty on the kickoff.

    Nahh they do nothing but stop the clock and throw a pick. Horrendous to watch.

  52. Every turnover is supposed to be reviewed. The ball hit the ground on the int which makes it an incomplete pass. I am really starting to think every NFL game is rigged or scripted.

