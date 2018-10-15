Adam Gase: I really don’t know how long Ryan Tannehill will be out

AP

Dolphins coach Adam Gase was testy when fielding questions about quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s shoulder injury after Sunday’s overtime win and didn’t offer a timetable for Tannehill’s return.

Gase was less irritated at a Monday press conference, but he didn’t have much more to say about how long Tannehill is going to be out. He said he expects Tannehill to play again this season and that he’ll be the starter when he does return, but the date of that return is very much in the air.

“I’m not sure. I really don’t know. I don’t know the answer. It’s day to day. It’s really going to come down to how he feels,” Gase said.

Gase said he believes Tannehill was injured on a strip sack in the Week Five loss to the Bengals and that it was “unusual” to see an injury get worse over the course of a week, but that it was evident in Tannehill’s throws that his shoulder was not right.