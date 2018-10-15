After 23 games in London, still no matchups of two winning teams

Getty Images

When the Titans face the Chargers on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, it will be the 23rd NFL regular-season game played in London. And the 23rd game without a matchup between two winning teams.

Incredibly, the NFL has never sent two teams that had winning records at the time of the game to London. In fact, Titans (3-3) vs. Chargers (4-2) is one of the best games the league has ever played in London, in terms of the record of the two teams heading into the game.

The NFL says it’s continuing to grow more popular in England, and the games seem to be full of enthusiastic fans. But the quality of football is often lousy. Yesterday’s Seahawks-Raiders game was a bad one, and there have been a lot of bad ones through the years.

Here are the 23 London games so far, with the teams’ records heading into the game:

2007: Giants (5-2) vs. Dolphins (0-7)

2008: Chargers (3-4) vs. Saints (3-4)

2009: Patriots (4-2) vs. Buccaneers (0-6)

2010: Broncos (2-5) vs. 49ers (1-6)

2011: Bears (3-3) vs. Buccaneers (4-2)

2012: Patriots (4-3) vs. Rams (3-4)

2013: Steelers (0-3) vs. Vikings (0-3)

2013: 49ers (5-2) vs. Jaguars (0-7)

2014: Dolphins (1-2) vs. Raiders (0-3)

2014: Lions (5-2) vs. Falcons (2-5)

2014: Cowboys (6-3) vs. Jaguars (1-8)

2015: Jets (2-1) vs. Dolphins (1-2)

2015: Bills (3-3) vs. Jaguars (1-5)

2015: Lions (1-6) vs. Chiefs (2-5)

2016: Colts (1-2) vs. Jaguars (0-3)

2016: Giants (3-3) vs. Rams (3-3)

2016: Washington (4-3) vs. Bengals (3-4)

2017: Jaguars (1-1) vs. Ravens (2-0)

2017: Saints (1-2) vs. Dolphins (1-1)

2017: Cardinals (3-3) vs. Rams (4-2)

2017: Vikings (5-2) vs. Browns (0-7)

2018: Seahawks (2-3) vs. Raiders (1-4)

2018: Titans (3-3) vs. Chargers (4-2)

There is, however, good news on the horizon: The NFL will play one more game in London, Week Eight between the Eagles and Jaguars. Both teams are 3-3 right now, which means if they both win this week, they’ll give the London fans something next week that they’ve never seen before: Two teams with winning records meeting across the pond.